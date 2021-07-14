Jessie J happy to see royals 'learning' after Meghan Markle's racism row

Jessie J said racists are just using football as an excuse to abuse people

Jessie J praised Prince William for taking a bold stance against the racial abuse players of English football team were subjected to after the Euro 2020 final.



The British singer said she is happy to see that the royals are learning after Meghan Markle racism fiasco - wherein she alleged a royal had concerns over how dark Archie's skin colour might be.

Speaking to TMZ, Jessie said racists are just using football as an excuse to abuse people.

When asked if she agrees with William's statement she said, "For sure."

"I always say that you can only heal anything that's been exposed. And as uncomfortable as it is, the conversation has to be had."

She continued: "I think from the top down and the bottom up everyone needs to talk about racism and how much it really still exists and it always has and there has to be a change, you know?"

The Duke of Cambridge in his statement said, "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."