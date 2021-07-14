Justin Bieber fans set the record straight on video showing him arguing with Hailey

Many thought Justin Bieber was yelling at his wife and model Hailey Baldwin in the video

Singer Justin Bieber became a trending topic after he was caught on camera amidst a seemingly heated moment with wife and model Hailey Baldwin.

Footage circulating on social media showed the Peaches singer, 27, having a heated argument with the model at the XS nightclub at the Wynn on Saturday.

After many thought the singer was yelling at his wife, some eyewitnesses came to his rescue and said that was not the case.

“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline,” wrote a fan on Twitter, who was present at the scene.

“He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it,” a second user added.

Another social media user wrote that Bieber “was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios.”