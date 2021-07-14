10 killed, scores injured in Upper Kohistan as blast targets Dasu Dam workers

Dasu Hydro Power Project site. File photo

Ten people were killed and multiple were injured when a vehicle was struck with a blast in Upper Kohistan Wednesday.

The vehicle was transporting staff that has been working on building the Dasu Dam, as per reports, adding that two FC personnel and four foreigners also lost their lives in the incident.



Bodies and the injured have been shifted to the Rural Health Centre Dasu. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arif said an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the intensity of the blast and know more about it.

