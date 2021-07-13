Khloe Kardashian's family rallying behind her after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian's family thinks Tristan's behavior is very childish and unfair to her

Khloe Kardashian has the support of her family members who want her to move on from Tristan Thompson as soon as she can.



The KUWTK star's siblings want her to date someone who treats her the right way.

Khloe on the other hand still has feelings for Tristan reportedly.

"They have a complicated relationship. Khloé would love for them to be together," an insider told PEOPLE. "She wants to have a romantic relationship with Tristan and not only be co-parents."

"And this is why she keeps going back to him. Tristan has a way to make her feel the most special. She loves that feeling," the insider said of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. "Whenever they are broken up, it's been very hard for Khloe to move on. She has yet to date someone else."

"Her family thinks Tristan's behavior is very childish and unfair to Khloé," the source added. "They would love for her to move on with someone who treats her better. They also understand why it's so hard for her."

Tristan and Khloe share three-year-old daughter, True Thompson.