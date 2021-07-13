Neha Kakkar ecstatic as she becomes most-followed Bollywood singer on Instagram

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has expressed excitement and thanked her fans as she became the most-followed Indian musician on Instagram after she reached 60 million followers.



Taking to Instagram, the Dilbar girl on Tuesday shared a video wherein she can be seen cutting the cake to celebrate 60 million followers.

Neha wrote “60 Million Pyar! Main Khush Nahin Behad Khush Hoon.. The amount of love you all give Your Nehu can’t be compared with anything!”

“Aap ho toh Neha Kakkar Hai! Thank You.. Each One of You and Specially My Most Special People, My #NeHearts Love You all!!!!”

“Thank You @rohanpreetsingh for always being there and making all my wishes come true since the time you came in my life!!,” Neha wrote for husband Rohanpreet Singh.



“I #NehaKakkar can proudly say that I’m The #MostFollowedIndianMusician,” she added.