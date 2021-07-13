 
close
Tue Jul 13, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2021

Jennifer Lopez sends fans into frenzy after liking throwback snap of Ben Affleck

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Jennifer Lopez sends fans into frenzy after liking throwback snap of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez can't stop obsessing over her man Ben Affleck.

The On the Floor hit-maker liked an old photo from a Bennifer fan account which featured her man centre-stage.

The snap was from the time he was on set for the 2010 heist film The Town.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Batman star is getting ready to pop the big question in front of the Hustlers actor very soon as their rekindled romance heats up.

An insider close to Bennifer spoke to Closer magazine and said that Affleck is planning to go down on his knees next month on Lopez’s 52nd birthday on July 24.

"Ben wants to give long-lasting love another shot and is planning a romantic proposal on the singer's 52nd birthday on 24 July,” said the source.


More From Entertainment

Latest News