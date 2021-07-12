Heidi Klum reminisces over moment she got branded ‘too curvy’ for modeling

Renowned model Heidi Klum recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the moment she got dubbed ‘way too curvy’ by casting couches.

Klum got candid about her struggles within the fashion industry while sitting down for an interview with Australia's Body+Soul.

There she recalled the moment she got dubbed ‘too curvy’ by some scouts and ended up having their words engraved into her mind.

The conversation in question occurred back in 1992 and at the time the model was told, “’Oh no, you're way too curvy.' I wasn't thin enough for anyone.”

During the course of her interview, she also spoke about the experiences her daughter had within the industry as well as the advice Klum left her with.

At the time the mother claimed, “I said to her, at the end of the day you have to be happy with yourself. And don't do anything you don't want to do. It's okay to say no. You don't always have to please people. But I'm always with Leni. And she has a very good head on her shoulders.”

“It's a fun thing for her to do. She's not afraid of cameras because she's always come to my sets and my shows. She's quite strong in the sense where she plays with it!”

“I've been helping her with deals and she has so many things in the pipeline. It's really exciting. She's doing the things I was always dreaming to do!”