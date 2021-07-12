Khloe Kardashian still hoping to reconcile with Tristan Thompson

Despite his many cheating scandals, Khloe Kardashian is still loyal to Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is being extremely kind to Tristan Thompson and hopes to rekindle romance with him some day.



Despite his many cheating scandals, Khloe is loyal to her former beau.

Not only this, the KUWTK is keeping in touch with the NBA player. An insider told PEOPLE that the Good American founder still remains "very loyal" to Thompson. "For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," they said.

"She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan," said the source.

"She doesn't like when people criticize him," they continued. "He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson called it quits after he was alleged of cheating on her with two girls at a party he attended.