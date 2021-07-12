Olivia Jade responds to Gossip Girl reboot's college admissions scandal dig

Olivia Jade Giannulli responded to a line used in the premier episode of the Gossip Girl reboot.

The 21-year-old reacted to a line referencing her family in particular to her mother Lori Loughlin’s role in the infamous college admissions scandal.

In the HBO Max show, character Monet De Haan (Savannah Lee Smith) says, "You as someone who loses is bad for business," to which Luna La (Zión Moreno) replies, "And everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail."

She shared a video of herself on TikTok watching the clip as shook her head and wrote, "No, I didn't," in the caption of her video.







