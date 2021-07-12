 
Mon Jul 12, 2021
Entertainment

Elton John rocks off to ‘Permission to Dance’ from BTS

Legendary lyricist and songwriter Elton John recently turned to social media and showed off his love for BTS’ brand new hit song Permission to Dance and left ARMYs in a frenzy after shocking his support.

The music making legend penned a short but sweet note highlighting his love for the song over on Twitter and it read, “When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to @bts_bighit #PermissionToDance”.

Check it out below:


