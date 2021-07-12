 
Mon Jul 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 12, 2021

Tom Holland sends best wishes to Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' release

Tom Holland took to Instagram to send a special message to Scarlett Johansson 

Tom Holland sent his former co-star Scarlett Johansson all the luck in the world upon the release of her movie Black Widow.

The Marvel alum took to Instagram to send a special message to the actress. 

Sharing a screenshot of Black Widow‘s poster to his Instagram story, right after the film was released. Holland captioned, “Been waiting ages for this film and it was worth the wait.” He continued, “This film is so awesome!!! So exciting and so funny.”

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, released on Friday, July 9 and has been making waves since.

On the other hand, Holland is awaiting the release of his movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

