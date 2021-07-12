Rihanna, A$AP Rocky indulge in massive PDA on set in NYC

'Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP' because they 'have a lot in common'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave their fans a moment to rejoice after packing on the PDA while filming together in New York City.



The couple were papped cuddling together while shooting for an unnamed project.

While one photo showed the two holding hands as they took a stroll, the second one had the pair sporting big smiles on their faces while sharing an embrace.

Rihanna was seen clad in a long brown coat over a leather corset, which she wore with a pair of loose brown pants and a multi-colored bandana over her head.

Her beau opted for a stylish bomber jacket with a white tank top underneath, which he paired with some statement black jeans and a trucker hat.

Earlier in December, a source also told PEOPLE that the couple is "inseparable," noting that "Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP" because they "have a lot in common."