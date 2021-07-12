 
close
Mon Jul 12, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 12, 2021

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky indulge in massive PDA on set in NYC

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 12, 2021

'Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP' because they 'have a lot in common'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave their fans a moment to rejoice after packing on the PDA while filming together in New York City.

The couple were papped cuddling together while shooting for an unnamed project.

While one photo showed the two holding hands as they took a stroll, the second one had the pair sporting big smiles on their faces while sharing an embrace.

Rihanna was seen clad in a long brown coat over a leather corset, which she wore with a pair of loose brown pants and a multi-colored bandana over her head.

Her beau opted for a stylish bomber jacket with a white tank top underneath, which he paired with some statement black jeans and a trucker hat.

Earlier in December, a source also told PEOPLE that the couple is "inseparable," noting that "Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP" because they "have a lot in common."

More From Entertainment

Latest News