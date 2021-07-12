Prince Charles and Prince Harry had a ‘secret meeting’ to work out their issues

If royal insiders are to be believed, Prince Charles and Prince Harry's relationship seems to be gradually getting better.



As per a royal source from within the Palace, the two had a secret meeting during the Duke of Sussex’s latest visit to the UK for his mum Princess Diana’s statue unveiling.

The Daily Mail reported that the father and son duo made plans of having dinner together alone to work out their issues.

"A nervous Charles was said to be 'dreading' the dinner—presumably in case he made some faux pas which could be misconstrued and repeated to the Duchess of Sussex back home in California," said the source to the tabloid.

That being said, there still seem to be no reports about what the outcome of the secret meeting was.