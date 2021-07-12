 
Mon Jul 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 12, 2021

Rihanna turns heads as she graces the streets of Bronx with beau A$AP Rocky

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 12, 2021
Rihanna turns heads as she graces the streets of Bronx with beau A$AP Rocky

Rihanna wowed fans as she appeared in Bronx with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Sunday, looking stylish in stunning pinstripe suit.

Rihanna and Rocky were spotted again enjoying outing in New York City after a day of shooting a music video.

They were seen earlier on Saturday as the two filmed scenes for an upcoming music video. And the two spotted again at the end of the day.

The pop superstar sleek and classy in a black pinstripe suit, while the 32-year-old rapper opted for a more colorful ensemble.

Rihanna turns heads as she graces the streets of Bronx with beau A$AP Rocky

The 33-year-old had on a single-breasted blazer with thin lapels that highlighted her sheer black bra.

Rihanna was looking smashing as she rocked the top with matching striped slacks and spiced up her ensemble with pointy black-and-white python-print pumps that strapped around her ankles.

