Prince William praises England football team in video message

Sun Jul 11, 2021
July 11, 2021

Sun, Jul 11, 2021
Prince William on Sunday  said it is exciting that England qualified for the final of Euro 2020  as he released a video message for  his football team.

Taking to Instagram, the Duke of Cambridge wished the England football team best of luck ahead of the final.

 "Can't really believe it's happening," he said and   encouraged the team to bring the trophy home.

Prince William lauded the team and coach's effort to qualify for the final and expressed the hope that England will win the trophy.

