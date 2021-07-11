Victoria Beckham pens birthday tribute for daughter Harper

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Victoria Beckham takes to social media with a loving note for her daughter’s 10th birthday.
The post in question includes a video of the adorable birthday girl in a beautiful knee length dress and a caption that read, “Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything we love you so so much x Can’t believe you are 10 years old today!!”