Sun Jul 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 11, 2021

Victoria Beckham pens birthday tribute for daughter Harper

Sun, Jul 11, 2021
Victoria Beckham pens birthday tribute for daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham takes to social media with a loving note for her daughter’s 10th birthday.

The post in question includes a video of the adorable birthday girl in a beautiful knee length dress and a caption that read, “Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything we love you so so much x Can’t believe you are 10 years old today!!”

Check it out below:



