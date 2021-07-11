Victoria Beckham pens birthday tribute for daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham takes to social media with a loving note for her daughter’s 10th birthday.

The post in question includes a video of the adorable birthday girl in a beautiful knee length dress and a caption that read, “Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything we love you so so much x Can’t believe you are 10 years old today!!”

