Carrie Underwood gushes over husband Mike Fisher in anniversary tribute

Lyricist and songwriter Carrie Underwood recently tugged at the heart strings of fans with her loving anniversary tribute for husband Mile Fisher.

The post highlighted the couple’s 11 year partnership in Holy matrimony and even highlighted the singer’s wish for “many many more.”

The post included a photo from the couple’s wedding day and also contained a heartfelt caption that read, “Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!! #happyanniversary”.

Check it out below:







