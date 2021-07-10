Australian TV and radio personality Jono Coleman dies at 65

Australian TV and radio personality Jonathan 'Jono' Coleman has passed away, according to his family on Friday. He was 65.

His wife Margot said in a statement that Coleman died peacefully in hospital last night following a five year battle with prostate cancer.



“Jono and I have been soulmates for close to 40 years,” she said in the statement.

Margot added, “We have been fortunate to have lived a rich and wonderful life and I have been lucky enough to watch up-close someone with enormous talent and the special gift to make people laugh."

She said,“I will miss him beyond words and with the support of our gorgeous children, Oscar and Emily, and their partners, we will continue to live in the manner that he wanted.”