British journalist rejects claims that Meghan Markle 'never wanted fame'

A royal biographer has claimed that Meghan Markle employed a team of 12 PR people, dismissing the reports that the Duchess of Sussex was unwilling to rise to fame.

Anegela Levin, who is also a senior journalist, was reacting reacting to claims that Meghan never wanted fame before acting career and royal marriage.

Citing a royal biographer, a report in express.co.uk said Meghan Markle never wanted fame yet ended up in the spotlight due her acting career and marriage to Prince Harry.

Sharing some bold pictures of Meghan from a photoshoot, a Twitter user wrote, "Only someone desperate enough for fame would be doing these awful photo shoots.

"Have you ever heard of someone who didn't see fame to employ a team of 12 PR people," Angela Levin wrote while retweeting the pictures.