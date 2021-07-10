 
Sat Jul 10, 2021
Hilaria Baldwin reminisces over daughter Carmen’s first meeting with newborn sister

Hilaria Baldwin reminisces over daughter Carmen’s first meeting with newborn sister

Hilaria Baldwin recently gushed over the very first meeting her daughter Carmen had with her newborn sister.

“When we brought Marilu home from the hospital, it was almost 11pm. Carmen tried so hard to stay up to meet her baby sister.”

“I even tried to wake her and the poor thing was so tired. So I took this first meeting for her to see the next morning. Look at little Marilu staring at her. My girls—makes my heart so full”.

Check it out below:


