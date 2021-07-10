Scarlett Johansson addresses rumored return to ‘Black Widow’ franchise

American actor Scarlett Johansson clears the air surrounding rumors of her return to the Black Widow franchise.

The actor got candid over it all during her interview with Fatherly this Thursday.

She began by clearing the air and admitted that she “has no plans to return as” the Avenger.

She was also quoted saying, “I feel really satisfied with this film. It feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity.”

However, that does not mean she is bidding farewell to her time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways because I think there's just an incredible wealth of stories there. Re-imagining this genre is something that I find very interesting.”

She concluded by saying, “I think there's a lot of opportunities to tell these stories in different ways than audiences have come to expect.”