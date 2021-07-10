Khloe Kardashian in contact with Tristan Thompson as he wishes to win her back

Khloe Kardashian has decided to maintain a friendly relation with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is still in regular contact with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson despite split.



The couple, that broke up after Thompson's various cheating scandals, is very much in touch.

This is because they are co-parenting their daughter True, who remains their sole focus in life.

A source told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has informed that she is "still very much in touch" with Thompson after their split.

Revealing further as to why Khloe has decided to maintain a friendly relation with Thompson, the source added, "She's not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True."

The insider went on to state that the NBA player is still making efforts to win back Khloe, however she isn't making any decisions yet, although she is someone who always "sees the best in him."