Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao welcome Naga Chaitanya on set of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Former Bollywood couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on the set of Laal Singh Chaddha.



Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

He joined Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and the team on Friday.

Naga turned to Facebook-owned app and posted the adorable photo with caption “Grateful… #Bala #laalsinghchaddha @aamirkhanproductions”.

The Aamir Khan Productions also shared a photo to welcome him, saying “Welcome Bala, stealer of hearts, you have already stolen ours Love. Kiran & Aamir. @chayakkineni”.



Khan and Kiran shocked fans as the couple announced they are partying ways 15 years after their marriage on July 3, 2021.



Kiran and Aamir Khan are jointly producing Laal Singh Chaddha.