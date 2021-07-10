 
Sat Jul 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2021

Adam Levine gives Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's wedding a miss? Here's why

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 10, 2021

Adam Levine did not attend the nuptials of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani who he shares a close bond with

Adam Levine was nowhere to be seen at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding ceremony.

The singer did not attend the nuptials of The Voice c0-judge, who he shares a close bond with.

This is because Levine was vacationing with his family during the time of Shelton's wedding reportedly.

A source told Radar Online that the Maroon 5 singer was not aware of the event. 

"Adam wasn’t invited to the wedding and was not given the heads up despite the fact that Blake and Adam used to be as close as brothers when they were both on The Voice together," the insider said.

Not just Levine, but other The Voice judges like Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were not seen in attendance too.

