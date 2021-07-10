Adam Levine gives Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's wedding a miss? Here's why

Adam Levine did not attend the nuptials of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani who he shares a close bond with

The singer did not attend the nuptials of The Voice c0-judge, who he shares a close bond with.

This is because Levine was vacationing with his family during the time of Shelton's wedding reportedly.

A source told Radar Online that the Maroon 5 singer was not aware of the event.

"Adam wasn’t invited to the wedding and was not given the heads up despite the fact that Blake and Adam used to be as close as brothers when they were both on The Voice together," the insider said.

Not just Levine, but other The Voice judges like Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were not seen in attendance too.