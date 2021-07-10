Hilaria Baldwin details growing up as ‘fluid’ months after culture controversy

Hilaria Baldwin fired back at people who 'devalue' her choice to be multi-cultural

Hilaria Baldwin opened up about growing up as multi-cultural, months after she was called out in Spanish heritage scandal. The mom of six said her cultural identity is fluid, firing back at people who “devalue” her choice to be multi-cultural.



“We all get to curate our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, present ourselves,” Alec Baldwin’s 37-year-old wife wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday.

She later on admitted, “Yes, I am a white girl” from Boston," after being accused of being a fake Spaniard, adding that people need to either “accept” the curated persona and move on, “be curious & want to learn” or “connect & find similarities to relate to.”

"What they shouldn’t do is devalue,” Hilaria stressed, complaining that “it can feel hard to belong” when you identify as multi-cultural.

“You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that,” wrote Hilaria, who was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas.

“You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts,” she added.

“You are valid, worthy & you don’t need to explain or get into the uncomfortable ‘prove it’ conversation,” she concluded. “You don’t owe that to anyone … We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique-our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID."