Matt Damon talks about his new film 'Stillwater'

Hollywood star Matt Damon unveiled his new film "Stillwater" Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking about the movie, he said he had immersed himself for weeks in Oklahoma with oil rig workers for his role as a disoriented American who travels to France to help his jailed daughter.

According to Reuters, the film is loosely inspired by the real-life Amanda Knox case.

Damon said he spent time driving around and living with the so-called roughnecks in the Republican state to grasp his character’s mindset in the movie.

“Being invited into their homes, into a backyard barbecue, a guitar comes out and they start singing church songs. It’s a very specific place.. and very different to where I grew up,” Damon told a news conference after “Stillwater” held its red carpet premiere at the world’s biggest cinema festival.

“It was really eye-opening for me,” he said.



