Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cash in on’ monarchy they bashed for ‘rotten core’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently got bashed for trying to allegedly cash in on the same monarchy they called out for having a ‘rotten core’.



The observation has been brought forward by royal expert Duncan Larcombe in an interview with OK! magazine.

There he began by pointing out how the Sussexes are continually cashing in on the monarchy’s name, despite calling “the whole system rotten to the core” initially.

He was quoted telling the outlet, “But by continually talking about the royals, they're cashing in on the brand. If they spend their whole careers selling that royal brand, they'll never speak to William again.”