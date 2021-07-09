Prince William readies for ‘decisive action’ against Prince Harry amid palace row

Prince William is reportedly gearing up to take ‘decisive action’ against Prince Harry in light of the failed peace talks between him and the Queen.



This claim has been brought forward by The Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths.

During her interview with MailPlus' Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin, she was quoted saying, William had felt that the smoothing over hadn't been working for quite a long time at that moment. He felt decisive action was needed, that he needed to play them at their own game.”

“The smoothing over that the Queen had been doing very diligently, the moment Meghan came on the scene, wasn't paying off at all so William thought he would try a different tack.”