Heidi Klum reveals the modeling advice she gives daughter Leni

Heidi Klum recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the lessons she has imparted upon her daughter in regards to dive into the modeling industry.

During her interview with People magazine Klum admitted that her golden rule of work for her daughter is always to manage time and learn to say ‘no’.

She was quoted telling the outlet, “She’s doing the things I was always dreaming to do!” So “I said to her, ‘At the end of the day, you have to be happy with yourself'. And don’t do anything you don’t want to do. It’s okay to say no.”