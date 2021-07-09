Madonna defends Britney Spears after conservatorship hearing

Singer songwriter Madonna recently rushed to Britney Spears’ defense and bashed the blatant abuse and “violation of basic human rights” the singer has been subjugated to since 2008.

The 62-year-old star shared her thoughts over on Instagram Stories and her post read, “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago!”

“Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to Get you out of jail!" (sic)






