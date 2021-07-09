Madonna raises voice for Britney Spears:'Slavery was abolished so long ago!'

Madonna is expressing support for Britney Spears.

The singer, who collaborated with the pop star in Me Against the Music in 2003, is speaking up for Spears amid her conservatorship controversy.

In an Instagram Story shared on Thursday, Madonna made an emotional statement pleading for Spears' freedom.

“Give this woman her life back,” Madonna began. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights!

“Britney we coming to get you out of jail!” she concluded.

