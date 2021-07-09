 
close
Fri Jul 09, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 9, 2021

Esra Bilgic remembers Vivien Leigh on her death anniversary

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Fri, Jul 09, 2021
Esra Bilgic remembers Vivien Leigh on her death anniversary
Esra Bilgic remembers Vivien Leigh on her death anniversary

Leading Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, remembered late British actress Vivien Leigh on her 54th death anniversary.

Esra aka Halime Sultan turned to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback video of Vivien Leigh from the set of her one of the films to remember her.

Esra Bilgic remembers Vivien Leigh on her death anniversary

Vivien died on July 7, 1967.

She had won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice, for her definitive performances as Scarlett O'Hara in Gone with the Wind and Blanche DuBois in the film version of A Streetcar Named Desire, a role she had also played on stage in London's West End in 1949.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz