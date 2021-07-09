Esra Bilgic remembers Vivien Leigh on her death anniversary

Leading Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, remembered late British actress Vivien Leigh on her 54th death anniversary.



Esra aka Halime Sultan turned to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback video of Vivien Leigh from the set of her one of the films to remember her.

Vivien died on July 7, 1967.

She had won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice, for her definitive performances as Scarlett O'Hara in Gone with the Wind and Blanche DuBois in the film version of A Streetcar Named Desire, a role she had also played on stage in London's West End in 1949.