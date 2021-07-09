Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan named their second baby?

Bollywood celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have reportedly named their second son as Jeh.



According to Indian media, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress and Saif have been calling their second baby as Jeh at home and deliberating over various other names as well.

The Bollywood couple, who welcomed their second son in February this year, are also considering to name him Mansoor, the name of Saif Ali Khan’s father.

Kareena and Saif have not yet confirmed the name of their second son officially.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor unveiled her first book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', saying ‘In many ways, this book is like my third child.”



