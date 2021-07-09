 
close
Fri Jul 09, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 9, 2021

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan named their second baby?

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 09, 2021
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan named their second baby?
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan named their second baby?

Bollywood celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have reportedly named their second son as Jeh.

According to Indian media, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress and Saif have been calling their second baby as Jeh at home and deliberating over various other names as well.

The Bollywood couple, who welcomed their second son in February this year, are also considering to name him Mansoor, the name of Saif Ali Khan’s father.

Kareena and Saif have not yet confirmed the name of their second son officially.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor unveiled her first book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', saying ‘In many ways, this book is like my third child.”


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz