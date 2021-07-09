Permission to Dance out now: 'Walk the walk' with new BTS single

BTS is making waves with their latest track and A.R.M.Y cannot stop shaking a leg.

The South Korean boy band dropped their new single Permission To Dance on Friday and within three hours of the premiere, the cheerful tune of the track has crossed more than 20 million views.

In the music video, fans can see RM, V, Junkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin and JHope engaged in an upbeat grooving throughout the song as they sing: "Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight / Cause we don't need permission to dance."

The new song comes a day after BTS celebrated the 8-year anniversary of the official Twitter handle for BTS.

Permission to Dance is the band's third song written entirely in English, following 2020's "Dynamite" and "Butter," and is co-written by Ed Sheeran along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid.

