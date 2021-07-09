Check out Travis Barker's adorable gift to Kourtney Kardashian's daughter

Travis Barker may be wanting to convert Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick into a little drummer.

Celebrating the Poosh founder’s daughter’s ninth birthday, the Blink-182 drummer gave a fitting gift of a state-of-the-art drum set.

In a video shared by Kourntey, it showed Travis helping the little one hone her drumming skills as he was mentoring her.

The post was accompanied by an adorable caption which read: "My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you."

