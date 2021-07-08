Britney Spears feeling ‘relieved’ as conservatorship inner circle hand in resignations

Britney Spears is reportedly ‘relieved’ to hear that many of the members within the inner circle to her conservatorship are handing in their resignations.

The claim has been brought forward by an insider close to E News! and they claimed, “She's finally feeling hopeful about the future.”

“She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship.”

The insider concluded by saying, “She's trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out.”