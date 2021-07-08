Alia Bhatt gearing up for Hollywood career

Indian star Alia Bhatt, who recently began shooting of her first film as producer, is reportedly gearing up for her Hollywood career like Priyanka Chopra.



Indian media, quoting the Deadline, reported that the Gully Boy actress has signed a contract with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Agency (WME) in a bid to eye acting opportunities in the Hollywood.

The 28-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with the Student of the Year in 2012. She has also featured in Highway, Gully Boy and Raazi.

Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will be released later this year.

She has also launched her own production company and currently producing her first film Darlings with king Shah Rukh Khan.





