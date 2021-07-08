Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out for dinner date in Paris

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom did not fail to impress during a night out in Paris.
The singer was spotted leaving a posh French restaurant as she looked very chic as she opted an off-the-shoulder floral dress with paired with black slip and a camel bag.
The star kept her hair out of her face which showed off her gorgeous dangling earrings.
Meanwhile Orlando kept it casual with a plain moss T-shirt and blue utility-style jacket.
He paired the ensemble with baggy grey trousers and trainers.
