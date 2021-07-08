Khloe Kardashian to focus on parenting daughter True with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian will continue to have her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in her life for the sake of their daughter True Thompson.

A source spoke to People saying that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is willing to keep the NBA star in her life for the sake of their daughter True.

"Khloé is doing okay. True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life," the source said.

"She's not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True," says the source.

Her recent breakup with Tristan was laced with the NBA star’s past history with cheating which also includes a scandal with former family friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

While their relationship was on and off their latest breakup seems to be one for good as the Good American founder is done with trusting the Boston Celtics player.

"She has spent so much time and energy on their relationship and was hopeful for the future. To see that Tristan hasn't changed at all after all of this is truly heartbreaking," a source told E!.

"She always had trust issues and wasn't sure, but she wanted to be positive and see the good in him," the source shared.

"She wanted nothing more than for True to have a happy family unit and she plans on still having that regardless of what Tristan does."