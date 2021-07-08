Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘committed’ to taking romance to the next stage

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are fully committed to spending the rest of their lives together

American actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s romance seems to be going stronger than ever.

According to a report by Us Weekly, the two lovebirds are fully committed to spending the rest of their lives together, after they rekindled their romance after years.

A source told the portal: “The past few months have been a real whirlwind.”

“They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together,” added the insider.

“It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months. As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about,” added the source.

“There’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work. Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around,” the grapevine shared.