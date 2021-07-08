Jennifer Lopez shares her new stunning photos to attract praise from Ben Affleck

Music sensation Jennifer Lopez shared her new stunning photos in skimpy outfit to show off her true beauty amid romance with beau Ben Affleck.

Lopez posted several gorgeous photos to her Instagram account on Wednesday to plug the release of her new single Cambia El Paso.

The 51-year-old songbird was seen showcasing her true beauty as she posed in a swimming pool while modeling a sparkling bikini.

She has shared new pictures amid reports that she is happier than ever with her 'true love' Ben Affleck as they both intend to spend 'the rest of their lives together.'

Jennifer Lopez looked amazing in the black and rhinestone-encrusted bathing suit that has a triangle top. Her hair is slicked back and she has on dramatic makeup with black lined eyes and a mauve pout.