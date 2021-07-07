Meghan and Harry: Royal expert sees change in Queen Elizabeth's motto

A royal biographer has said that she thinks Queen Elizabeth's motto of 'don't complain don't explain' has been put aside to cope with Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan Markle.

Angela Levin said the British royal family seem to be fighting back.



She was reacting to a tweet by journalist Andrew Pierce who said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary is spreading more smears about Prince William and it proves the couple wants to damage the Royal Family.

While commenting on the documentary "Harry and William: What Went Wrong?", he said instead of damaging the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's own popularity is plummeting.

Prince Harry and his wife's relationship remain tense with the royal family after the couple stepped down from their royal duties to live an independent life in the US.

The couple recently welcomed their second child.