Britney Spears rejects mental health evaluation: ‘There is no trust!’

Britney Spears refuses to accommodate mental health evaluation requests by doctors because she has ‘no faith nor trust’.
An inside look into the singer’s wishes have been brought forward by a source close to People magazine.
According to their findings, “She doesn't have much trust for the doctors that she has worked with so far” and “feels like they have failed her."