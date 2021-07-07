 
close
Wed Jul 07, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 7, 2021

Bilawal berates PML-N over change of political stance

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 07, 2021
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing an election rally in ​​Azad Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch area, on July 7, 2021. — Twitter/PPP
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing an election rally in ​​Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area, on July 7, 2021. — Twitter/PPP

The people who earlier believed in the politics of "do or die" have now shifted to the politics of "begging", PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday as he slammed PML-N.

The PPP chairman, addressing an election rally in ​​Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area, claimed his political opponents say that if they have to "beg" to become the prime minister, they will do it.

Bilawal said if the Opposition decides to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan or Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar, his party would support them.

"But we will not become a part of a political alliance to eat halwa or nihari in the future," he said.

Bilawal said the (PPP) jiyalas would head towards Bani Gala — PM Imran Khan's residence — after achieving success in the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

"The real face of tabdeeli is historic inflation, poverty, and unemployment," the PPP chairman added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan