Shah Rukh Khan heads to Dilip Kumar’s Mumbai abode for condolences to Saira Banu

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan recently got photographed heading towards Dilip Kumar’s Mumbai residence for condolences.
In a video posted to Instagram the actor can be seen heading towards the legendary actor’s home while surrounded by major police escort.
A few photographs of the star consoling the late veteran actor’s wife Saira Banu have also surfaced in the midst of his funeral procession.