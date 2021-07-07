Kylie Jenner spends fourth of July celebrations with Travis Scott

It seems that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together as they were spotted together on the fourth of July.

Following a Father’s Day celebration, the two jetted off to Idaho to spend time with family and friends.

According to an E! News source, the couple hung out with their pals Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin along with members of the Kardashian clan namely Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, plus all their children.

"They had a great time on the lake taking boat rides, wake surfing, jet skiing and enjoying lake life," the source said.

"They stayed at a house on the lake and the cousins all played together and went hiking, boating and swimming."