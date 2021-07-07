 
Wed Jul 07, 2021
Web Desk
July 7, 2021

From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood stars mourn death of Dilip Kumar

Wed, Jul 07, 2021

A number of Bollywood stars paid tribute to Dilip Kumar while mourning such a big loss

Dilip Kumar has left behind an unmatchable body of work that every actor in the film fraternity aspires to emulate.

On Kumar's death, a number of Bollywood stars paid tribute to him while mourning such a big loss.

Take a look at how Hindi film stars are paying respect to Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital, Khar, on June 29, after reportedly complaining of breathlessness.

He reportedly was suffering from protate cancer and had kidney failure. 

