From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood stars mourn death of Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar has left behind an unmatchable body of work that every actor in the film fraternity aspires to emulate.
On Kumar's death, a number of Bollywood stars paid tribute to him while mourning such a big loss.
Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital, Khar, on June 29, after reportedly complaining of breathlessness.
He reportedly was suffering from protate cancer and had kidney failure.