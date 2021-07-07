Watch: Arrangements for funeral of Dilip Kumar underway

 
Legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar passed away at age 98 in the early hours of Wednesday and arrangements for his funeral are underway. 

The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathlessness - it was the second time he had been hospitalised in the same month.

He had been in and out of hospital over the last few years with multiple health problems ranging from a kidney ailment to pneumonia.

He is survived by his beloved wife Saira Banu.

Take a look:


