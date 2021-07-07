Farah Khan recalls anecdote from Dilip Kumar's stardom: 'i saw my first stampede'

Indian filmmaker Farah Khan is paying homage to legendary actor Dilip Kumar with incredible memories of his career peek.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Khan recalled an incident from her childhood when Dilip Kumar left guests awestruck at a wedding she attended.

"I was all of 4 yrs old when i saw my first stampede.. #dilipkumar walked into a wedding reception.. there was hysteria.. women thronged to see him, the bridal couples stage broke!! Such was the magic!" recalled Khan.





She continued, "He was known as the tragedy king, but i was always a fan of his comedic timing.. there will be no1 like him .. deepest condolences to #sairaji n his family," she concluded.



Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, July 7 at the age of 98.