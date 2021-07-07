Saira Banu takes Dilip Kumar's mortal remains home

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's mortal remains reach home after a long battle between life and death.

Bollywood's 'Tragedy King', who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday, touched many lives during his time on earth.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," announced the actor's aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet.

The 98-year-old, who is survived by wife Saira Banu, is now taking her husband home.

In these photos obtained by Viral Bhayani, one could spot wife Saira Banu escorting the mortal remains of her beloved husband from the hospital.

Dilip Kumar had been hospitalized on June 30 due to age-related health concerns. His funeral is to be held at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery in Santacruz west, around 5 p.m. this evening.

